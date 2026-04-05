Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Grabs two assists

Lamonge assisted twice to go with 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Monterrey.

Lamonge registered the most crosses in the game. Lamonge set up Joao Pedro in the 48th minute and David Rodriguez's winner in the 98th minute. Lamonge created eight chances and also made four interceptions. He has now contributed to four goals across the last five games.