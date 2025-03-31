Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Involved in two goals in win

Salles Lamonge scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Santos.

Salles Lamonge received a through ball and left the keeper behind to make the score sheet after 68 minutes of Sunday's duel. He also set up Vitinho's winner in the 70th minute and added three successful dribbles for a solid offensive performance. With five goals in 13 matches played in 2025, the versatile midfielder is the top scorer on the squad and tied as the 12th in the league. His set-piece tasks make him somewhat reliable for playmaking stats as well despite having only one assist so far.