Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Scores against Leon

Salles Lamonge scored one goal with two shots on target in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Leon.

Salles Lamonge intercepted a pass from the opposing defense before driving into the box and finishing well for the goal. The defensive midfielder now has two goals and one assist in 12 matches, and his 25 chances created rank among the top for his position, while his 16 shots also highlight his attacking involvement. On the defensive side, his 61 recoveries and steady work rate underline a well balanced season overall. Despite the team's struggles, he has been one of Atletico San Luis' bright spots. His next match will be against Monterrey, who sit mid-table and significantly above them in the standings, making it a difficult test.