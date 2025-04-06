Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Scores, assists against Mazatlan

Salles Lamonge scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Mazatlan.

Salles Lamonge sent in a cross that led to Rodrigo Dourado's opener in the 18th minute before doubling the home count via penalty kick during the 36th of the win. The Frenchman contributed to multiple goals for the second straight game, confirming his potential as an attacking threat. Regardless of whether he features in the center or on the left wing, he has racked up significant minutes and passes, as well as securing some shots and crosses from set pieces in almost every match.