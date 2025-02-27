Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Scores in victory

Salles Lamonge scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Guadalajara.

Salles Lamonge was effective inside the box, finishing off a cross with his right foot during the 50th minute of Wednesday's clash. He operated in central midfield and took just one of his side's two set pieces throughout the game. There should be more chances for him to increase his team-high tally of four goals in upcoming fixtures, but his attacking upside could be slightly limited if he continues to appear in the middle line rather than in the left-wing role he played earlier this season.