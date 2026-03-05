Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Scores in win

Salles Lamonge scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in nine crosses (four accurate), drew three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Mazatlan.

Salles Lamonge was in very high demand due to his role in set pieces, which led to some dangerous crosses and, most importantly, the beautiful free-kick goal that gave his side a 3-1 lead in the 79th minute. This was the first Clausura goal and the fourth of the season for the midfielder, who created enough from both open play and set pieces to be considered a high-floor fantasy asset.