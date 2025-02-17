Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Scores, misses penalty in loss

Salles Lamonge scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Leon.

Salles Lamonge made the score sheet through a header in the 22nd minute but wasted a huge chance to double his tally with a penalty shot denied by the woodwork in stoppage time of this game. The midfielder bounced back to the lineup following an odd substitute appearance, while the goal was his first since Jan. 17. He also had a season-high five corner kicks, standing out as the Potosinos' top set-piece taker.