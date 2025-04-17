Fantasy Soccer
Sebastien Salles Lamonge

Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Seven corners in 1-0 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Salles Lamonge recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Lamonge attempted eight crosses in their 1-0 defeat to Toluca. He has scored a total of 12 goals and provided three assists throughout his 36 games this season bur was unable to provided in his four chances created in this match. In his previous home game he scored and provided an assist.

Sebastien Salles Lamonge
Atlético San Luis
More Stats & News
