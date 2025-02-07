Fantasy Soccer
Seko Fofana headshot

Seko Fofana Injury: Back in the squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Fofana (undisclosed) missed the game against Strasbourg due to undisclosed reasons, but he is now back, coach Habib Beye confirmed in the press conference.

Fofana started the two games prior to missing the last one, gradually growing his influence in the team. His role under new coach Habib Beye remains uncertain, and we should have a clearer idea after Saturday's game against Saint-Etienne. At full fitness, Fofana is one of the best midfielders in the league, though he has yet to prove it since joining from Saudi Arabia.

Seko Fofana
Rennes
