Fofana is having a difficult start to the season under coach Habib Beye as the club is struggling to win games and currently sits 10th in the standings, far from expectations prior to the season. Fofana has been below his usual standards and was reportedly in a small conflict with coach Habib Beye, which likely explains why he started the last game on the bench against Le Havre. It remains unclear what his role will be in the upcoming fixtures, even though he should normally hold a regular starting spot given his salary and status.