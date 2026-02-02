Fofana joins FC Porto on loan from Stade Rennais until the end of the season and will wear the No. 42 shirt in tribute to Yaya Toure. The Ivory Coast midfielder previously played for clubs including Lens, Udinese, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ettifaq, earning the Marc-Vivien Foe Award in 2021\/22 after a standout season in Ligue 1. He was a key contributor to Lens finishing second in France in 2022\/23 and later helped Ivory Coast win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Now 30, Fofana arrives in Portugal for the first time to add physical presence, box-to-box impact, and leadership to a squad competing in the league, Europa League, and domestic cup.