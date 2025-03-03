Fantasy Soccer
Seko Fofana News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Fofana scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Montpellier. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Fofana had the opener Sunday, finding the back of the net 28 minutes into the match off of a Lorenz Assignon assist. This marks his first goal of the season, with it being his second assist. He did see the start as well, playing 45 minutes and seeing his fourth start in eight appearances this season.

