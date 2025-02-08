Seko Fofana News: Plays 31 minutes
Fofana generated two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against St. Etienne. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.
Fofana returned to the pitch Saturday after missing the last match with a strain. He's started just twice in five appearances since joining Rennes in January, recording an assist with seven chances created and four tackles.
