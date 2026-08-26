Seko Fofana News: Returns to Porto on loan
Fofana has rejoined Porto on loan from Rennes for the remainder of the season, the club announced.
Fofana returns to Porto after a productive loan spell during the second half of last season, featuring in 18 of the club's final 20 matches and helping them secure the league title. The 31-year-old midfielder was particularly efficient in league play, contributing directly to four goals across just 276 minutes. After returning to Rennes and featuring for Ivory Coast at the World Cup, Fofana now rejoins a familiar setup and should immediately compete for significant minutes in manager Francesco Farioli's midfield across domestic and Champions League competition.
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