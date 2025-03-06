Fantasy Soccer
Seko Fofana headshot

Seko Fofana News: Will miss clash against Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Fofana is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Fofana will miss the clash against his former club Lens on March. 15, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The veteran has been a regular starter recently in the midfield and his absence will force a change, with Ismael Kone likely stepping in the midfield for that game.

