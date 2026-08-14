Sekou Bangoura headshot

Sekou Bangoura Injury: Out with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Bangoura won't play Saturday against Charlotte FC due to an ankle injury.

Bangoura has started in six of Columbus' last nine league matches, so he was getting in a decent run of minutes before the injury. He came off the bench against Inter Miami on Aug. 2, however, and with just one goal, five shots and two chances created in that nine-game stretch, the defensive midfielder doesn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal.

Sekou Bangoura
Columbus Crew
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