Sekou Bangoura Injury: Out with ankle injury
Bangoura won't play Saturday against Charlotte FC due to an ankle injury.
Bangoura has started in six of Columbus' last nine league matches, so he was getting in a decent run of minutes before the injury. He came off the bench against Inter Miami on Aug. 2, however, and with just one goal, five shots and two chances created in that nine-game stretch, the defensive midfielder doesn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now