Sekou Bangoura News: Scores first Crew goal
Bangoura scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.
Bangoura scored his first goal of the season Sunday, a strike in the 24th minute assisted by Mohamed Farsi which opened up the scoring. It marked his fourth start of the season, including his third in a row, and he finished the match with one shot and one blocked shot. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.
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