Sekou Doucoure headshot

Sekou Doucoure Injury: Won't return yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Doucoure (shoulder) is still out for the time being, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.

Doucoure is not expected to return in the short term as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. He has only featured twice all season, so his absence remains a minor loss. That said, he is aiming to finish the season fit, which suggests a return could be approaching.

Sekou Doucoure
Nantes
