Sekou Fofana Injury: Continues to be sidelined

Fofana (groin) remains unavailable for Saturday's season opener against Lens, with coach Will Still confirming he is not yet ready to rejoin the group. "Sekou and Telli are not yet ready to be in the squad."

Fofana has been dealing with ongoing discomfort in the pubic area, and despite several examinations, doctors have yet to pinpoint the exact cause, leaving his situation the biggest question mark on Auxerre's injury list. He joined the club this summer from Lausanne Sport, where he made 40 appearances last season, including eight in European competition, quickly establishing himself as a regular starter at left back before this issue disrupted his start in France. Fofana is expected to consult specialists in the coming days in hopes of reaching a clearer diagnosis and eventual timeline for his return.