Sekou Fofana Injury: Still working toward return

Fofana (groin) has resumed training but remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Angers, according to coach Will Still. "Telli and Sekou have returned to training, but they're not available yet."

Fofana is progressing after the groin issue kept him out of the season opener against Lens, with his return to training representing a positive step in his recovery. However, the summer signing is not yet ready for competitive action and will miss another match Saturday. After establishing himself as a regular with Lausanne Sport last season, Fofana will hope to complete his recovery soon and begin competing for a role at left-back with Auxerre.