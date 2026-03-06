Sekou Mara Injury: Loan-locked to face Strasbourg

Mara is out for Saturday's match against Strasbourg due to a loan lock, according to manager Christophe Pelissier. "The squad is unchanged from last weekend, except for Sekou, who will not be able to participate in the match due to an agreement between the two clubs."

Mara is not going to be with his team Saturday as they take the field, with the forward out due to playing against his parent club and an agreement between the two teams. This is a decent loss of depth but won't force a change after not starting in the last match, earning the start in 10 of his 20 appearances. He will return to the squad immediately after the match and be an option to face Marseille on March 13.