Sekou Mara News: Involved in all three goals
Mara scored twice and had an assist with his lone chance created while taking four shots (three on goal) during Sunday's 3-1 win over Angers.
Mara scored in the 12th and 61st minutes before setting up Auxerre's final goal in the 67th. The goal involvements were the first since December for Mara as he made his first league start since March 13th. This performance should earn him more playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sekou Mara See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14January 13, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 10, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 9, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12October 17, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12October 17, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sekou Mara See More