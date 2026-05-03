Sekou Mara News: Involved in all three goals

Mara scored twice and had an assist with his lone chance created while taking four shots (three on goal) during Sunday's 3-1 win over Angers.

Mara scored in the 12th and 61st minutes before setting up Auxerre's final goal in the 67th. The goal involvements were the first since December for Mara as he made his first league start since March 13th. This performance should earn him more playing time.