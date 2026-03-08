Sekou Mara headshot

Sekou Mara News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Mara is an option again after missing Saturday's clash against Strasbourg due to being loan-locked.

Mara is back available moving forward after sitting out Saturday's 0-0 draw against his parent club Strasbourg due to loan restrictions. The striker will return to the squad for Friday's clash with Marseille and is likely to be in the starting lineup with Lassine Sinayoko suspended for that matchup.

Sekou Mara
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sekou Mara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sekou Mara See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14
Author Image
Jack Burkart
January 13, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 17, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 17, 2022