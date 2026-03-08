Sekou Mara News: Option again
Mara is an option again after missing Saturday's clash against Strasbourg due to being loan-locked.
Mara is back available moving forward after sitting out Saturday's 0-0 draw against his parent club Strasbourg due to loan restrictions. The striker will return to the squad for Friday's clash with Marseille and is likely to be in the starting lineup with Lassine Sinayoko suspended for that matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sekou Mara See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Jan. 14January 13, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 10, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20January 9, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12October 17, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 12October 17, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sekou Mara See More