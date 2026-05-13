Sekou Mara News: Scores equalizer in win
Mara scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Nice.
Mara scored his third goal in the last two games in the 27th minute to help Auxerre earn the comeback win at home. The forward took the second-most shots for his side in the match. That was his 13th start in 26 overall appearances.
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