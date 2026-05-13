Sekou Mara headshot

Sekou Mara News: Scores equalizer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 11:50am

Mara scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Nice.

Mara scored his third goal in the last two games in the 27th minute to help Auxerre earn the comeback win at home. The forward took the second-most shots for his side in the match. That was his 13th start in 26 overall appearances.

Sekou Mara
AJ Auxerre
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