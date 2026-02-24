Semih Kilicsoy News: Quiet in draw

Kilicsoy had zero shots and suffered one foul during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Kilicsoy returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench during the previous match but never had a chance against the opposing defense, spending long stretches without even touching the ball. After barely playing during the first half of the campaign, the youngster has received more minutes as of late and responded with four goals over his last 11 appearances and this setback shouldn't take him out of the team for the upcoming games.