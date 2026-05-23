Semih Kilicsoy News: Will skip Milan meeting

Kilicsoy "won't be with us in Milan, as he's asked to return to Turkey a little earlier," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Kilicsoy completely fell out of favor after a decent start and hasn't featured in the last six rounds. He'll most likely be sent back to Galatasaray at the end of the loan spell after scoring four goals and registering 17 shots (eight on target), 11 chances created and five tackles in 22 tilts (11 starts).