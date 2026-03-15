Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Allows just one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Lammens recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

The goalkeeper didn't stop much but he also didn't have much to stop in the 3-1 win. Lammens is likely to see more action in his next match against Bournemouth, a mid-table side which has put in 44 goals in 30 EPL games.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
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