Senne Lammens News: Allows just one goal
Lammens recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.
The goalkeeper didn't stop much but he also didn't have much to stop in the 3-1 win. Lammens is likely to see more action in his next match against Bournemouth, a mid-table side which has put in 44 goals in 30 EPL games.
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