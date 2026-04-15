Senne Lammens News: Beaten twice in loss
Lammens made three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 loss against Leeds United.
Lammens faced five shots during Monday's clash, stopped three of them and was left with the loss. It wasn't an awful showing by any means, but he just didn't do enough to earn the win. With only a single goal to help him, the loss can't be solely laid at the feet of Lammens. Still, he will want to bounce back to his pre-break form in the coming weeks.
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