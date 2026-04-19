Senne Lammens News: Clean sheet against Chelsea
Lammens had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea.
Lammens had a great day in net as they beat Chelsea, with the goalie not only making three saves but also earning the clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet in some time, with his last Feb. 23, five matches ago. He now has six clean sheets in 27 appearances this season, facing Brentford next.
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