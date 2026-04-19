Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Clean sheet against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lammens had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Lammens had a great day in net as they beat Chelsea, with the goalie not only making three saves but also earning the clean sheet. This is his first clean sheet in some time, with his last Feb. 23, five matches ago. He now has six clean sheets in 27 appearances this season, facing Brentford next.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
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