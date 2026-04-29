Senne Lammens News: Concedes one against Brentford

Lammens registered five saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win against Brentford.

Lammens did well most of the match against Brentford as he made five saves, although he would let up a late 87th-minute goal. This is after a great outing against Chelsea, where he saw a clean sheet, remaining at six in 28 appearances this season. He will now face Liverpool on Sunday, likely to make it two straight games without a clean sheet.