Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Concedes one against Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Lammens registered five saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win against Brentford.

Lammens did well most of the match against Brentford as he made five saves, although he would let up a late 87th-minute goal. This is after a great outing against Chelsea, where he saw a clean sheet, remaining at six in 28 appearances this season. He will now face Liverpool on Sunday, likely to make it two straight games without a clean sheet.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
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