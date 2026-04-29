Senne Lammens News: Concedes one against Brentford
Lammens registered five saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win against Brentford.
Lammens did well most of the match against Brentford as he made five saves, although he would let up a late 87th-minute goal. This is after a great outing against Chelsea, where he saw a clean sheet, remaining at six in 28 appearances this season. He will now face Liverpool on Sunday, likely to make it two straight games without a clean sheet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 348 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 348 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More