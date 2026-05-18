Senne Lammens News: Concedes two against Forest
Lammens had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.
Lammens came up with two saves Sunday, but that wasn't enough to keep Nottingham out of the net, allowing two goals. This is despite a clean sheet last outing, remaining at seven this campaign. He will now prepare to face Brighton in the season finale.
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