Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Concedes two against Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Lammens had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Lammens came up with two saves Sunday, but that wasn't enough to keep Nottingham out of the net, allowing two goals. This is despite a clean sheet last outing, remaining at seven this campaign. He will now prepare to face Brighton in the season finale.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
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