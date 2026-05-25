Senne Lammens News: Ends with clean sheet
Lammens registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Brighton.
Lammens joined Manchester United with limited fanfare from Belgium, but ended up backstopping an excellent campaign. He kept eight clean sheets and made 79 saves while allowing 39 goals in 32 matches. Lammens is set to be the goalkeeper moving forward, barring an injury or sudden drop in form.
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