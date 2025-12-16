Lammens conceded a season-high four goals while matching his season-high with five saves, several of them crucial late on, in Monday's match against Bournemouth. The Belgian has now gone nine straight matches without a clean sheet and has recorded just one shutout this season, which came in his first appearance after replacing Altay Bayindir in late September. Lammens has made nine saves while conceding eight goals over his last five Premier League appearances and will look to bounce back in a difficult road matchup against in-form Aston Villa on Sunday.