Lammens produced a standout reaction save early to deny Joachim Andersen from point-blank range and remained composed while dealing cleanly with Fulham's set-piece pressure. He was beaten twice late with little he could do, as Raul Jimenez rifled a penalty into the top corner and Kevin curled a long-range stunner. That late concession stretch threatened to overshadow what had been a strong afternoon of shot stopping, as the goalkeeper finished with his second highest save total of the season at four, while also adding two clearances. Lammens will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash against Tottenham.