Senne Lammens News: Keeps clean sheet Monday
Lammens recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.
Lammens successfully kept Everton scoreless Monday, making four saves in his fifth clean sheet of the season. His form has improved as of late as three of his clean sheets have come in his last six appearances. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday versus Crystal Palace, a side which has scored 29 goals through 27 matches this season.
