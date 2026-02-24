Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Lammens recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Everton.

Lammens successfully kept Everton scoreless Monday, making four saves in his fifth clean sheet of the season. His form has improved as of late as three of his clean sheets have come in his last six appearances. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday versus Crystal Palace, a side which has scored 29 goals through 27 matches this season.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
More Stats & News
