Senne Lammens News: Strong performance in clean sheet

Lammens had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Sunderland.

Lammens was undoubtedly his side's best player on the pitch, delivering a strong performance in goal with four saves, all from inside the box. The goalkeeper has now recorded at least three saves in each of his last six matches, keeping two clean sheets while conceding seven goals in that span, and will return to action on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.