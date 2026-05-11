Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Strong performance in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Lammens had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Sunderland.

Lammens was undoubtedly his side's best player on the pitch, delivering a strong performance in goal with four saves, all from inside the box. The goalkeeper has now recorded at least three saves in each of his last six matches, keeping two clean sheets while conceding seven goals in that span, and will return to action on Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 9
SOC
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago