Senne Lammens News: Three saves against Bournemouth
Lammens registered three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.
Lammens made three saves and conceded two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, extending his run to four straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is enduring a difficult season, recording just five clean sheets in 25 appearances while making 57 saves and conceding 32 goals during that span. The Belgian will look to bounce back against Leeds United after the international break.
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