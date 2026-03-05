Senne Lammens News: Three saves in loss

Lammens made three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Lammens handled everything thrown at him well but was beaten by a penalty and a late stunner, two goals he could do nothing about. The goalkeeper finished with three saves, marking six out of his last seven outings with more than two saves in the game. He will now have a break before returning to league action on March. 15 against Aston Villa.