Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Lammens made three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Lammens handled everything thrown at him well but was beaten by a penalty and a late stunner, two goals he could do nothing about. The goalkeeper finished with three saves, marking six out of his last seven outings with more than two saves in the game. He will now have a break before returning to league action on March. 15 against Aston Villa.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago