Senne Lammens News: Three saves in loss
Lammens made three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.
Lammens handled everything thrown at him well but was beaten by a penalty and a late stunner, two goals he could do nothing about. The goalkeeper finished with three saves, marking six out of his last seven outings with more than two saves in the game. He will now have a break before returning to league action on March. 15 against Aston Villa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senne Lammens See More