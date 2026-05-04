Senne Lammens News: Three saves in win
Lammens recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Liverpool.
Lammens stopped three of five shots during Sunday's win. It's a decent enough line on the face of it, though with how low-danger most of the Liverpool chances were, Lammens would have hoped for better. Still a win against arch-rivals Liverpool is a nice prize for Lammens, despite the shaky individual showing.
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