Senne Lammens headshot

Senne Lammens News: Two saves for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Lammens recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Lammens stopped two of the three shots he faced during Sunday's win, and did just enough to earn all three points. The team in front of him gave him the help he needed to guarantee the win and he was solid. Lammens has been good throughout the season, and has made the starting job his own with consistently solid form.

Senne Lammens
Manchester United
More Stats & News
