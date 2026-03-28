Senne Lynen Injury: Back training individually

Lynen is currently training individually and is expected to be gradually reintegrated into full team training soon, according to DeichStube.

Lynen has missed the last two games with an adductor injury, but used the international break to work through the problem and has now returned to individual training. The club will be looking to have him available for the squad for the upcoming clash against Leipzig, with his fitness levels set to determine whether he is ready to make the start. Prior to this injury, Lynen had been an ever-present figure this season, missing only one game for personal reasons, underlining just how important he has been to the side and how vital his return would be.