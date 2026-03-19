Senne Lynen Injury: Eyeing post break return

Lynen (hip) is ruled out for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg but could return after the international break, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Senne is dealing with an adductor injury, and the goal is for him to rejoin us after the international break"

Lynen is ruled out for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg due to an adductor injury and is eyeing a return after the international break. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter, making 24 starts this season, so his absence is a significant blow. Leonardo Bittencourt is expected to start in midfield in his place, as he did in the last match.