Senne Lynen Injury: Rejoins group training

Lynen (abdomen) returned to team training Friday following his recent recovery period, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Lynen resumed training today. He won't be available tomorrow, but he will be next week"

Lynen will still miss Saturday's final preseason friendly after dealing with abdominal muscle issues, though this update points toward him being ready in time for the start of the competitive season. His timeline puts him on track to be available for the DFB Pokal opener against Luneburger SK Hansa next week. Lynen is expected to continue building up his fitness in the coming days.