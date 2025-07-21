Senne Lynen News: Inks contract extension

Lynen has extended his contract with Werder Bremen until 2029, the club announced. "Senne strongly identifies with Werder and the path we've taken here. He has clearly committed to this, and we're therefore very pleased that he has extended his contract with us. In his two years with us, Senne has not only developed into a key player on the pitch, but also plays an important role in the dressing room," Sporting Director Peter Niemeyer said.

Lynen has been an undisputed starter in midfield in his second Bundesliga season, logging more than 2,700 minutes across 32 appearances. The midfielder will remain in Bremen for four more seasons after signing a two-year extension through 2029 with the green and whites.