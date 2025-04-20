Senne Lynen News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Lynen registered two tackles (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Lynne kept his fifth clean sheet of the season Saturday, his second in his last four starts. He made five clearances, won one tackle, intercepted one pass and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action. While he has provided very little on the attack this season, Lynne has played well in his role as a defensive-minded midfielder this season.