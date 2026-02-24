Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu Injury: Resumes individual training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Mayulu (calf) resumed individual training but won't be an option for Wednesday's second leg against Monaco in the Champions League, according to the club.

Mayulu went down with a calf injury in early February during training but took a step forward this week by returning to individual work at the PSG Campus. He's eyeing a comeback in the upcoming fixtures, but Wednesday's second leg against Monaco in the Champions League comes too soon, so he won't be in the mix. With the midfield depth already stretched thin and Fabian Ruiz (knee) still sidelined, his absence clears the runway for Warren Zaire-Emery to maintain his undisputed starting role and log a full shift in the middle of the park.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
