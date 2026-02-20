Senny Mayulu Injury: Still in treatment

Senny Mayulu headshot

Published on February 20, 2026

Mayulu (calf) is still in treatment and not an option for the time being for PSG, according to the club.

Mayulu remains in treatment for the calf injury he picked up last week and will not be available for the time being. The midfielder is targeting a return for next week's fixtures, but he typically operates as a depth piece when PSG are at full strength, so his absence does not shake up the starting XI.

