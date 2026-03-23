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Senny Mayulu Injury: Suffers new calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Mayulu suffered a new calf injury in Saturday's 4-0 win against Nice and will be under treatment over the next two weeks, according to the club.

Mayulu will stay in treatment over the next two weeks after suffering another setback with the calf issue that already kept him out for five matches in February. That is a tough break for the Titi parisien, since he is a regular piece for Paris Saint-Germain when healthy and has been excellent in the rotation whenever his number is called. If he ends up missing more time, Dro Fernandez and Kang-In Lee could be in line for bigger roles in the midfield.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
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