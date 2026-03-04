Senny Mayulu Injury: Trains fully Wednesday

Mayulu (calf) was spotted training fully with the team Wednesday and should be an option for Friday's clash against Monaco, according to Paris Team Fr.

Mayulu appears to have shaken off his calf injury after taking part in full training Wednesday and should be available for Friday's clash against Monaco if everything goes smoothly in the final session. That is a boost for the Parisians, as the return of a regular presence in midfield gives the squad another reliable option and could allow some starters to get valuable rest between key matches.