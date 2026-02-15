Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu Injury: Won't play against Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Mayulu (calf) won't be an option for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs against Monaco, according to Le Parisien.

Mayulu is still working his way back from the calf injury he picked up last week and will not be available for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs showdown against Monaco. It is a real setback for the Parisians, as Mayulu has locked down a regular starting role in midfield lately and Fabian Ruiz (knee) remains sidelined as well, leaving the engine room stretched thin. Warren Zaire-Emery is in line to take on a heavier workload in the middle of the park, though Kang-In Lee could also earn the call after his electric impact performances off the bench.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
