Senny Mayulu Injury: Won't play against Monaco

Mayulu is still working his way back from the calf injury he picked up last week and will not be available for Tuesday's Champions League Playoffs showdown against Monaco. It is a real setback for the Parisians, as Mayulu has locked down a regular starting role in midfield lately and Fabian Ruiz (knee) remains sidelined as well, leaving the engine room stretched thin. Warren Zaire-Emery is in line to take on a heavier workload in the middle of the park, though Kang-In Lee could also earn the call after his electric impact performances off the bench.